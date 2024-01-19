United States of Ozempic; Where Anti-Obesity Drugs Are Taking Off

January 19, 2024

A picture of a slide adjusting scale

(Axios) – For every 1,000 people in Kentucky, roughly 21 were prescribed a drug that belongs to a buzzy class of diabetes and anti-obesity medications last year — the highest rate of any state, according to insurance claims data provided to Axios by health analytics company PurpleLab. The big picture: It’s among a few Southern states, including Louisiana and Mississippi, that had some of the highest prescribing rates for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad