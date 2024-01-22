The Heart Surgery That Isn’t as Safe for Older Women

(New York Times) – When such patients head into an operating room, what happens next has a lot to do with their sex, a recent study in JAMA Surgery reported. The study reinforced years of research showing that male and female patients can have very different outcomes following an operation called coronary artery bypass grafting.

C.A.B.G. (pronounced like the vegetable) restores blood flow by taking arteries from patients’ arms or chests, and veins from their legs, and using them to bypass the blocked blood vessels. (Read More)