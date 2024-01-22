Rising Suicide Rate Among Hispanics Worries Community Leaders

(KFF Health News) – The suicide rate for Hispanic people in the United States has increased significantly over the past decade. The trend has community leaders worried: Even elementary school-aged Hispanic children have tried to harm themselves or expressed suicidal thoughts.

Community leaders and mental health researchers say the pandemic hit young Hispanics especially hard. Immigrant children are often expected to take more responsibility when their parents don’t speak English ? even if they themselves aren’t fluent. (Read More)