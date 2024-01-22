How AI Will–And Won’t–Change Health Care
(STAT News) – Even AI optimists don’t envision the technology fundamentally remaking the U.S. health care system anytime soon, but there’s widespread agreement that it has the potential to vastly improve the quality of care and trim costly waste. Why it matters: The scale of change that AI could bring to health care not only impacts patients but also the millions of people the system employs — who will ultimately shape how widely it’s adopted. (Read More)