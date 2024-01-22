We Urgently Need Data for Equitable Personalized Medicine

(Knowable Magazine) – The fact that warfarin is riskier in some populations than others isn’t a surprise. Different geographic regions tend to host people with slightly different genetic makeups, and sometimes those genetic differences lead to radically different reactions to drugs. For certain people, a higher dosage of warfarin is fine; for others, it’s dangerous. Researchers have known this for decades.

The problem is that the majority of medical research, including genetic research, is still done mainly on one subset of the world's population: men of Northern European origin.