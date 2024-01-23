(Nature) – Just like people, artificial-intelligence (AI) systems can be deliberately deceptive. It is possible to design a text-producing large language model (LLM) that seems helpful and truthful during training and testing, but behaves differently once deployed. And according to a study shared this month on arXiv, attempts to detect and remove such two-faced behaviour are often useless — and can even make the models better at hiding their true nature. (Read More)