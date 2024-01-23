Gene Therapy Allows an 11-Year-Old Boy to Hear for the First Time

(New York Times) – Aissam Dam, an 11-year-old boy, grew up in a world of profound silence. He was born deaf and had never heard anything. While living in a poor community in Morocco, he expressed himself with a sign language he invented and had no schooling. Last year, after moving to Spain, his family took him to a hearing specialist, who made a surprising suggestion: Aissam might be eligible for a clinical trial using gene therapy.

On Oct. 4, Aissam was treated at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, becoming the first person to get gene therapy in the United States for congenital deafness.