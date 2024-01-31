A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
January 31, 2024
Research Ethics (vol. 20, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Opinions and Attitudes of Research Ethics Committees in Arab Countries in the Middle East and North African Region toward ethical Issues Involving Biobank Research” by Zeinab Mohammed, et al.
- “Long-Form Recordings in low- and middle-Income Countries: Recommendations to Achieve respectful Research” by Mathilde Léon, et al.
- “Ethics Review of artistic Research: Challenging the Boundaries and appealing for Care” by Hugo Boothby