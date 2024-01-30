A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
January 30, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 389, no. 26, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Community-Based Doulas — Can Clinicians Share Power to Improve Maternal and Infant Health Outcomes?” by D. Pressley Byrd, et al.
- “Data Sharing — A New Era for Research Funded by the U.S. Government” by J.S. Ross, J. Waldstreicher and H.M. Krumholz
- “Interactive Perspective: Health Care on the Edge — Challenges of Refugee Medicine” by P. Calderon Vargas, et al.
- “Wearable Digital Health Technologies in Medicine: Wearable Technology in Clinical Practice for Depressive Disorder” by S. Fedor, et al.