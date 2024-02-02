A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
February 2, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Recognizing Historical Injustices in Medicine and the Journal: Indigenous Americans — The Journal’s Historical ‘Indian Problem'” by D.S. Jones, M. Abdalla and J.P. Gone
- “Liquefied Petroleum Gas or Biomass Cooking and Severe Infant Pneumonia” by E.D. McCollum, et al.
- “Effects of Cooking with Liquefied Petroleum Gas or Biomass on Stunting in Infants” by W. Checkley, et al.
- “Navigating and Communicating about Serious Illness and End of Life” by V.A. Jackson and L. Emanuel