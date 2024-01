The Dana-Farber Cancer Ethics Research Initiative: 2024 Post-Doctoral Fellow

Dana-Farber is accepting applications for a bioethics research fellow to collaborate with our faculty on ongoing and fellow-developed projects. This is a one-year fellowship starting in July of 2024 with the potential for an additional year.

Current areas of focus include ethics of oncology-related artificial intelligence; medication shortages in oncology; ethics of cancer previvorship; participatory equity in oncology clinical trials; ethics of phase I oncology trials; and environmental ethics.

Application deadline is March 15, 2024. Applicants should have a doctoral degree (MD, PhD or equivalent) and prior training in bioethics.

If interested, please send curriculum vitae and cover letter to: Ms. Jessica Santos, Program Administrator

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: Jessica_Santos@dfci.harvard.edu