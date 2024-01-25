How the World’s Deadliest Crisis Goes Unseen

(Undark) – Once again, the task was to assess mortality — this time in the Central African Republic, a land-locked country the size of France, just north of the Congo. Violence perpetrated by armed groups, national soldiers, and the Russian state-funded military company the Wagner Group had eroded stability in recent years, but no one really knew the toll that took on lives. According to the survey that Karume and his colleagues went on to conduct, the mortality rate was shocking. Published in the journal Conflict and Health last April, the report suggests that the world’s deadliest humanitarian crisis in 2022 was not in Afghanistan, Ukraine, or other places featured regularly in the news — but in CAR. (Read More)