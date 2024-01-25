SUMMER TRAINING & RESEARCH FUNDING FOREARLY CAREER INVESTIGATORS

January 25, 2024

 

APPLY TO BECOME A FELLOW OF THE NIDA-FUNDED
Fordham University HIV & Drug Abuse Prevention Research Ethics Training Institute
 
Director & Principal Investigator (R25DA031608)
  • Attend two summer training institutes with fully funded travel and lodging: 
    July 7-15, 2024 (Manhattan) and July (TBD), 2025 (Manhattan)
  • Receive a $30,000 grant to conduct a mentored research study that will contribute to evidence-based HIV & drug abuse research ethics practice 
  • Join a network of scholars examining current challenges in HIV & drug abuse research ethics nationally and internationally
 
HOW AND WHEN TO APPLY

Visit www.fordham.edu/RETIapply for the application requirements and form, or contact Rimah Jaber at ethicsinst@fordham.edu for more information. Applications are due March 1, 2024. Applicants will be notified of award decisions by April 30, 2024.
 
Institute alumni have published findings from their Institute-funded research in high impact journals, incorporated findings as pilot data for successful NIH grant applications, and have become recognized as experts in the responsible conduct of HIV and drug abuse research. To see our trainees’ accomplishments, visit our publications page or the HIV/AIDS & Drug Abuse Research Ethics” online collection at www.researchethics.net.

