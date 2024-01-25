SUMMER TRAINING & RESEARCH FUNDING FOREARLY CAREER INVESTIGATORS
January 25, 2024
APPLY TO BECOME A FELLOW OF THE NIDA-FUNDED
Director & Principal Investigator (R25DA031608)
- Attend two summer training institutes with fully funded travel and lodging:
July 7-15, 2024 (Manhattan) and July (TBD), 2025 (Manhattan)
- Receive a $30,000 grant to conduct a mentored research study that will contribute to evidence-based HIV & drug abuse research ethics practice
- Join a network of scholars examining current challenges in HIV & drug abuse research ethics nationally and internationally
HOW AND WHEN TO APPLY
Visit www.fordham.edu/
RETIapply for the application requirements and form, or contact Rimah Jaber at ethicsinst@fordham.edu for more information. Applications are due March 1, 2024. Applicants will be notified of award decisions by April 30, 2024.