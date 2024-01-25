Almost 80 Years After the Holocaust, 245,000 Jewish Survivors Are Still Alive

January 25, 2024

(Associated Press) – Almost 80 years after the Holocaust, about 245,000 Jewish survivors are still living across more than 90 countries, a new report revealed Tuesday. Nearly half of them, or 49%, are living in Israel; 18% are in Western Europe, 16% in the United States, and 12% in countries of the former Soviet Union, according to a study by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. (Read More)

