Military to Cover IVF for Unmarried Couples, Single Troops and More

(Military Times) – Service members seeking fertility treatments are about to have a lot more options, thanks to a lawsuit filed last year. The Defense Department has decided to lift previous regulations that only covered in-vitro fertilization for legally married couples using their own sperm and eggs, according to a Dec. 26 court filing in the New York state lawsuit.

A new policy is due out next month that will allow single troops, unmarried couples and any service members using donor sperm or eggs to have their treatment covered, according to a release from Yale Law School, which filed the suit on behalf of National Organization for Women – New York City in August. (Read More)