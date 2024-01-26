Whistleblowers Flagged 300 Scientific Papers for Retraction. Many Journals Ghosted Them

(Science) – Over the past decade, a team of scientific sleuths uncovered one of the most extensive known bodies of faked research. They notified 78 journals about almost 300 papers by a pair of Japanese physicians that bore signs of fabrication and other ethical lapses. Nearly half have been retracted, putting the authors, Yoshihiro Sato and Jun Iwamoto, in fourth and sixth place, respectively, on Retraction Watch’s list of authors with the most retractions. But when the investigators contacted editors to encourage reviews of the remaining papers, the response was mostly silence. (Read More)