Evidence Mounts That Covid in Pregnancy Can Cause Health Issues in Babies
January 26, 2024
(NBC News) – Just over four years since Covid emerged, it has become increasingly clear that infections in pregnant mothers can lead to serious health risks in infants. The latest finding: Babies born to mothers who had Covid during pregnancy had “unusually high rates” of respiratory distress at birth or shortly thereafter, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications. (Read More)