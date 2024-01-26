World Court Rejects Demand for Gaza Cease-Fire

(Wall Street Journal) – The International Court of Justice declined a plea to order Israel to cease military operations in Gaza following Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attacks but required the Jewish state to enable humanitarian aid to the enclave’s civilian population and take every measure to prevent destruction of its Palestinian community.

Friday’s decision, adopted by an overwhelming majority of the United Nations court, was a nuanced response to a blood-soaked conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre of more than 1,200 people in Israel, triggering an Israeli military campaign that Gaza officials say has claimed more than 25,000 lives. (Read More)