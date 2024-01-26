The Danger of Relying on Anti-Anxiety Drugs

(Wall Street Journal) – The problem is that when you start taking a benzo, the brain reduces its natural output of GABA, which means that tapering off the medication can result in even worse symptoms of anxiety, along with extremely unpleasant withdrawal symptoms. I’ve seen many of my clients become dependent on benzos and then have to detox, an experience that causes sweating, headaches, muscular pain, insomnia, irritability and nausea. Excessive benzo use can also cause aggressiveness and poor judgment, and increase the risk of dementia in the long term. (Read More)