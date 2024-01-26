I Was Hypnotized as a Teen. Was It Dangerous?

(Longreads) – The weird part is no one questioned hypnotizing a bunch of teenagers. They still don’t. Every year, teens are brought on stage and hypnotized in front of their peers. My time came when I was 17 years old. I had stayed up all night at Safe Grad, an organized event that ran from midnight to 6 a.m. at our local university’s gymnasium—to save us kids from the perils of drinking after prom. Ostensibly, it was better to sleep-deprive students than let them pass out in a field from alcohol poisoning. (Read More)