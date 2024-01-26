In Billboard Campaign, Physician Residents Say They’re Exploited

(MedPage Today) – Resident physicians in Buffalo are taking their case for better pay high up the chain — above the city’s main highway, to be exact. They’ve posted two billboards on Route 190. One charges that University at Buffalo (UB) residents are “Overworked. Underpaid. Exploited.” Another says UB residents make below minimum wage, which is “Bad for Patients. Bad for Buffalo.”

It's a strategy deployed by residents and fellows in the local chapter of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD), which is in its first contract negotiation after forming in the spring of 2023.