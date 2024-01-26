Men’s Age Has Long Been Overlooked in Fertility

(Axios) – While the burden of undergoing fertility treatment typically has fallen on women, there’s growing recognition of infertility in men — especially as people are putting off having kids until later in life. Why it matters: Emerging data suggests that the count and quality of sperm decreases with age and can be impacted by other health factors. But researchers are still trying to understand at what age men are more likely to face fertility issues, making it more difficult to know when they should consider seeking treatment. (Read More)