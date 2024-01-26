Cervical Cancer Deaths Rise Among Low-Income Americans
January 26, 2024
(Axios) – Women in low-income regions of the U.S. are experiencing significantly more cases and deaths from cervical cancer despite an overall decline of the disease, according to a new study in the International Journal of Cancer. Why it matters: The existence of an effective and widely available vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV) — the source of virtually all cervical cancers — makes the disparity all the more troubling, researchers say. (Read More)