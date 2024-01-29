The Man in Room 117

(New York Times) – Andrey Shevelyov would rather live on the street than take antipsychotic medication. Should it be his decision to make?

As affordable apartments all but vanished in American cities, a whole tier of people with disabling mental illness were forced onto the street, where they now live in numbers large enough to disrupt civic life. Many of them are shunted into the criminal justice system, only to return to homelessness upon their release.

In an effort to interrupt this cycle, many communities are expanding involuntary treatment, a practice the country repudiated decades ago. (Read More)