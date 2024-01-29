Health Care Workers Kept Leaving the Industry After Pandemic: Study

January 29, 2024

Clinician in scrubs sitting on the floor in the hospital hallway.

(Axios) – There’s been a “substantial and persistent” increase in health care workers leaving the industry since the pandemic, as staff who stayed on during the worst of COVID-19 leave for new opportunities in a robust jobs market, according to a new study in JAMA Health Forum. Why it matters: While exit rates have been matched by an uptick in hiring, the constant churn can disrupt the continuity of care and result in poorer patient outcomes, researchers wrote. (Read More)

