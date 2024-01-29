Science Sleuths Are Using Technology to Find Fakery and Plagiarism in Published Research
(Associated Press) – Allegations of research fakery at a leading cancer center have turned a spotlight on scientific integrity and the amateur sleuths uncovering image manipulation in published research. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a Harvard Medical School affiliate, announced Jan. 22 it’s requesting retractions and corrections of scientific papers after a British blogger flagged problems in early January. (Read More)