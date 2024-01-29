Philips’ U.S. Sales of Sleep Apnea Devices Face Years-Long Halt After FDA Deal

(CNBC) – Dutch health technology company Philips will not sell new devices to treat sleep apnea in the U.S. in the coming years as it works to comply with a settlement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday. The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021 because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks. (Read More)