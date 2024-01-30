TikTok Struggles to Protect U.S. Data from Its China Parent

January 30, 2024

Cell phone showing tiktok logo

(Wall Street Journal) – TikTok said it has spent $1.5 billion building an operation intended to convince U.S. lawmakers that the popular video-sharing app is safe. TikTok executives publicly promised to voluntarily wall-off American user data and bring in engineers and third parties to certify the app’s algorithm delivered content without interference from China, where its parent company, ByteDance, is located. So far, TikTok is struggling to live up to those promises. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Global Bioethics, News

