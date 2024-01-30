Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Pill Arguments in March
January 30, 2024
(The Hill) – The Supreme Court will hear arguments on March 26 in a case that could limit the availability of the common abortion pill mifepristone. The justices will hear an appeal from the Biden administration and the maker of the branded version of mifepristone asking the high court to reverse a ruling from a federal appeals court that significantly curtailed access to the pill, even in states where abortion remains fully legal.