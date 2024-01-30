The Ketamine Economy: New Mental Health Clinics Are a ‘Wild West’ with Few Rules
January 30, 2024
(NPR) – While it’s legal for doctors to prescribe ketamine, the FDA hasn’t approved it for mental health treatment, which means that individual practitioners develop their own treatment protocols. The result is wide variability among providers, with some favoring gradual, low-dosage treatments while others advocate larger amounts that can induce hallucinations, as the drug is a psychedelic at the right doses. (Read More)