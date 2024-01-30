Are Edibles Safer Than Smoking?

(New York Times) – As a result, consumers can end up nibbling an extra bite of a pot brownie or eating another gummy to feel more of an effect — and end up way too high when the drug finally kicks in, sometimes causing paranoia, delusions and panic attacks. These effects typically subside within hours, but people can have rapid, racing heart rates, leading some to seek medical attention.

“I see far more adverse outcomes in people who use edibles,” Dr. Reiff said. A study of emergency department visits related to marijuana at a large hospital in Colorado found that people who took edibles were more likely to end up in the emergency room. (Read More)