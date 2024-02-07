A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
February 7, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Overdose Crisis among U.S. Adolescents” by J. Friedman and S.E. Hadland
- “Accuracy and Equity in Clinical Risk Prediction” by E. Pierson
- “Centering Women of Color to Promote Excellence in Academic Medicine” by C. Mangurian, N.D. Spector, and R.S. Shim
- “Interactive Perspective: Treating Opioid Use Disorder in General Practice — Diagnosis, Harm Reduction, and Medications” by S. Bagley, et al.