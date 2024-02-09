A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
February 9, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fundamentals of Medical Ethics: Responding to Medical Errors — Implementing the Modern Ethical Paradigm” by T.H. Gallagher and A. Kachalia
- “Looking AHEAD to State Global Budgets for Health Care” by S. Gondi, K. Joynt Maddox and R.K. Wadhera
- “Broken Both Ways” by S.D. Slavin
- “Azithromycin during Routine Well-Infant Visits to Prevent Death” by A. Sié, et al.
- “Syphilis Complicating Pregnancy and Congenital Syphilis” by I.A. Stafford, K.A. Workowski and L.H. Bachmann