Whistleblower Accuses Medical Tech Giant Medtronic of Putting ‘Profit Before Patients’

(ICIJ) – The product complaint forms detailing the incidents at McLeod, as well as Medtronic’s responses to the physicians, are part of a recently unsealed court case against the medical equipment giant, brought by former Medtronic sales representative Leanne Houston. Between 2016 and 2018, Houston says she was privy to Medtronic engaging in “unlawful conduct,” as she characterizes it in the complaint. Among other things, she says the company covered up problems with certain models of surgical staplers and illegally paid physicians and six hospitals in the McLeod Health network and at other hospitals “in the form of millions of dollars’ worth of free medical equipment” so that they would “commit to only using Medtronic’s surgical products, and ending relationships with other suppliers.” (Read More)