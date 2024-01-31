New Drug Shown to Relieve Pain Without Getting Patients Addicted

(Wall Street Journal) – People who are suffering from severe pain but don’t want to risk addiction to an opioid are closer to a new option for treatment. Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported positive study results for its closely watched non-opioid painkiller. The drug lowered the moderate-to-severe acute pain reported by study volunteers, a sign it could be the first in a new class of painkiller to be approved for use.

But the experimental medicine is more likely to provide an alternative to opioids, rather than supplant them, because it didn’t work better than a widely used opioid drug sold under the brand name Vicodin. (Read More)