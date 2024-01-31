“Hungry Gut” vs. “Hungry Brain”: Test Could Help Decide Who Gets Obesity Drugs
January 31, 2024
(Axios) – As everyone in health care is trying to figure out which patients should get pricey new weight-loss drugs, a biotech company spun out of the Mayo Clinic is betting the genetics-based approach it’s pioneering may hold the answer. Why it matters: Despite soaring demand for the class of drugs known as GLP-1s, certain patients may do better with older and cheaper treatments for obesity. (Read More)