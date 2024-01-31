Elon Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Make ‘The Matrix’ a Reality. It Has a Lot to Prove First.
January 31, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – Elon Musk wants to augment perfectly healthy people with brain chips so the human race can keep up with artificial intelligence. That’s how he’s described the ultimate aims of his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink.
It will take years of research, and successful demonstrations of the technology, before such an aggressive goal is even remotely possible. (Read More)