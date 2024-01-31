Should Teens Have Access to Disappearing Messages?

(The Atlantic) – Under federal law—in particular, a controversial section of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 known as Section 230—platforms typically aren’t responsible for the content people post on them. (Otherwise, social-media platforms would have to answer for all of the speech posted by their millions or billions of users—a level of responsibility they’ve repeatedly argued they should not have.) In this case, however, the plaintiffs are maneuvering around this issue by arguing that drug-related content isn’t the problem. Instead, they say that the very design of Snapchat encourages criminal behavior—that the app was “developed and launched … for the express purpose of encouraging and enabling lewd, illicit, and illegal conduct.” Earlier this month, a California judge ruled that the case can proceed. (Read More)