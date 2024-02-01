In Your Face: Apples Friction Eliminators Want to Get Under Your Skin

(The New Atlantis) – If Vision Pro gains the traction Apple is hoping for, it will change virtual reality from a stubbornly niche hobbyist pursuit to one of the main ways we interact with the world and each other. Its coming arrival is therefore worth examining as part of a larger trajectory of how “personal devices” are becoming, well, ever more personal indeed.

Device designers have long struggled to overcome a fundamental barrier: the interface, the tactile intermediary between the device and you. Apple has always worked hard to perfect the interface, to make it ever thinner and bring the device ever closer to us. Vision Pro is a reminder of how remarkably successful this project has been — and that it is far from finished. And it is a sign too of what is still to come, not only in the world of virtual reality goggles but beyond it. (Read More)