The Challenge for Medicare Drug Negotiators: How to Value a Medicine’s Benefits

(Axios) – New Medicare drug pricing negotiations, which kick into high gear Thursday, for the first time will allow the federal government to tie a medicine’s price to how well it works compared with similar treatments. Why it matters: Other countries already make these kind of value assessments, but it’s a fundamental shift for the U.S. government to wade into a process that involves making challenging — and sometimes politically sensitive — calculations about how to value the benefits drugs provide. (Read More)