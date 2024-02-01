Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug Exits the Stage

(Axios) – Aduhelm — the pricey Alzheimer’s drug that sparked congressional scrutiny of the Food and Drug Administration’s process for fast-tracking approvals as well as fears of Medicare insolvency — is coming off the market, drugmaker Biogen said Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite Aduhelm’s lackluster performance, its accelerated approval in June 2021 drove urgent conversations about how the health care system can afford a new wave of expensive treatments that for the first time slow Alzheimer’s progression, albeit mildly. (Read More)