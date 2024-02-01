Loneliness Is Plaguing Americans in 2024: Poll

February 1, 2024

a silhouette of a person sitting by water at sunset

(Medical Xpress) – Americans are terribly lonely, a new poll reveals. Among U.S. adults, about one in three said they feel lonely at least once a week. Worse, one in 10 Americans say they feel lonely every day, results show. Younger people are more likely to experience loneliness, which is defined as a lack of meaningful or close relationships or sense of belonging, according to the American Psychiatric Association’s latest Healthy Minds Monthly Poll. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Mental Health, News, Public Health

Ad