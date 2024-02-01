Updated Covid Vaccine Has 54% Effectiveness, New Data Suggest

(STAT News) – New data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that the most recent Covid-19 booster offers about 54% percent protection against infection with the virus.

A study published in the CDC’s online journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that the updated vaccine was essentially equally effective at protecting against the strain targeted by the vaccine — called XBB.1.5 — and the JN.1 subvariant, which emerged after the vaccine was made. JN.1 is currently the dominant virus circulating in the United States. (Read More)