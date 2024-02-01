OpenAI Says There’s Only a Small Chance ChatGPT Will Help Create Bioweapons

(The Verge) – OpenAI’s GPT-4 only gave people a slight advantage over the regular internet when it came to researching bioweapons, according to a study the company conducted itself. Bloomberg reported that the research was carried out by the new preparedness team at OpenAI, which was launched last fall in order to assess the risks and potential misuses of the company’s frontier AI models.

OpenAI’s findings seem to counter concerns by scientists, lawmakers, and AI ethicists that powerful AI models like GPT-4 can be of significant help to terrorists, criminals, and other malicious actors. (Read More)