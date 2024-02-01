This AI Learnt Language by Seeing the World Through a Baby’s Eyes

(Nature) – An artificial intelligence (AI) model has learnt to recognize words such as ‘crib’ and ‘ball’, by studying headcam recordings of a tiny fraction of a single baby’s life. The results suggest that AI can help us to understand how humans learn, says Wai Keen Vong, co-author of the study and a researcher in AI at New York University. This has previously been unclear, because other language-learning models such as ChatGPT learn on billions of data points, which is not comparable to the real-world experiences of an infant, says Vong. “We don’t get given the internet when we’re born.”

The authors hope that the research, reported in Science on 1 February will feed into long-standing debates about how children learn language. (Read More)