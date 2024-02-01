How Implanted Brain Chips Like Neuralink Could Change Our Lives

(TIME) – Receiving an implant comes with risks. Some are typical surgical risks—such as excessive bleeding or infection. Others are unique. For example, the brain simulation that BCIs entail can triggerepileptiform activity, a precursor for epilepsy, or epileptic attacks. (Neuralink did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on the potential risks of implantation.)

The procedure also carries potential long-term risks in ensuring the implant continues to function over time. (Read More)