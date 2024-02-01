Why Do Women Have More Autoimmune Diseases? Study Points to X Chromosome
February 1, 2024
(New York Times) – Women are much more likely than men to have their immune system turn against them, resulting in an array of so-called autoimmune diseases, like lupus and multiple sclerosis. A study published on Thursday offers an explanation rooted in the X chromosome.
The research, published in the journal Cell, suggests that a special set of molecules that act on the extra X chromosome carried by women can sometimes confuse the immune system. (Read More)