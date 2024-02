(Axios) – Surging demand for blockbuster anti-obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy lifted Novo Nordisk’s market value past $500 billion on Wednesday, cementing the Danish drugmaker’s status as Europe’s biggest company by market cap. Why it matters: The company’s value is more than $100 billion above Denmark’s entire GDP, and the GLP-1 drugs could help its sales grow as much as 26% this year. (Read More)