Building Used by Marie Curie Will Be Dismantled to Erect Cancer Centre

(Nature) – A row over a building once used by chemist Marie Sk?odowska-Curie has been resolved following negotiations between the French culture ministry and a group of scientists who want to demolish the site to build a leading cancer-research centre.

The resolution, announced on 31 January, will allow the scientists at the Curie Institute in Paris, one of France’s premier biomedical-research institutes, to build their €13-million cancer centre on the site. The Pavillon des Sources — one of three buildings of the historic Radium Institute, and where Curie and others prepared samples — will be dismantled, decontaminated and reconstructed nearby. (Read More)