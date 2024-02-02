Why Do We Burn Out New Physicians?

(Plough) – The internist William Osler, a minister’s son who transferred his faith from the church to the hospital, developed the transformative experience of medical training in the late nineteenth century. Osler famously advised medical students that “the way of life that I preach is a habit to be acquired gradually by long and steady repetition. It is the practice of living for the day only, and for the day’s work, Life in day-tight compartments.” Osler called physicians to work so constantly at doctoring that they would look at no horizon beyond each clinical day. It worked for decades after, but lately, those day-tight compartments have burst. Some surveys have found that more than half of American physicians are burnt out, and ninety percent of physicians discourage young people from following them into medicine. (Read More)